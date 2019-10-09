|
PANAROTTI, BRADY J.
Brady J. Panarotti 48 of Ocala, FL was called home on October 3, 2019.
Born on August 15, 1971 in Tenafly, NJ to John and Sue Panarotti.
Brady was a beloved son, husband, brother, stepfather and uncle.
Brady was preceded in death by his father John J. Panarotti.
He is survived by his loving wife, Julie Panarotti; stepsons, Cole and Lane Harper; Mother Sue Panarotti; Brother, Blain Panarotti (Melissa); Nephew, Zachary Panarotti, Niece Oliva Peron; as well as many cousins, aunts and uncles.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date in South Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made in his honor to the or the American Diabetes Association.
