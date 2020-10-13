1/1
Brenda Denise Prevatt
1965 - 2020
Ocala - Brenda Denise Prevatt, age 54, of Ocala, FL passed away on Friday, October 9th, 2020 due to a tragic car accident. Brenda was born in New York to Marvin Copenhaver and Kathleen Jenkins on November 14th, 1965. She worked as a bartender at the VFW in Orange Lake, FL. Brenda enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved being in the mountains and couldn't wait to go back.
Brenda is proceeded in death by her Husband, Billy Ray Prevatt; Father, Marvin Lewis Copenhaver; Brother, Darren Lewis Copenhaver; and Life Partner, Jerry Ray Robbins.
Brenda will continue to live on in the hearts of her children; Patricia Prevatt Elkhateab, William Prevatt, and Kathy Prevatt Vaughn. Grandchildren; Brendan, Aidyn, Laythan, Jayden, Aiyyah and Amelia Elkhateab. Ariah, Aubry, Zaidyn, Xavier Prevatt, and Annalyze. Jessika Prevatt, Alyssa Lee, Taylor & Summer Vaughn, and Marina Killingsworth. Great-grandchildren; Jaad, Ailah & Jawad Elkhateab & Kiaylan Vaughn.
Her mother, Kathleen Patty; her sister, Melissa Copenhaver Allen; Brothers Adam Copenhaver, and Michael Copenhaver; as well as 8 nieces & nephews and 9 great-nieces & nephews. The family will be receiving friends at the visitation on Thursday October 15th from 2pm-8pm at the Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel located at 606 SW 2nd AVE Ocala, FL 34471.
Rest EASY MOM…We Love You!



Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Of Ocala Funerals & Cremations
606 SW 2nd Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
(352) 537-8111
