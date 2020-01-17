|
|
ADOLF, BRENDA GAIL
Ocala - Brenda Gail Adolf, 77, passed away on January 14, 2020 in Ocala, Florida. 'But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ' (I Corinthians 15:57)! Brenda was born on October 30, 1942, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Walter and Lucille Kaylor. At the age of six, Brenda's family moved to Ocala, where her father managed the restaurant in the Harrington Hotel before opening Kaylor's Coffee Shop on Silver Springs Boulevard. Brenda was a graduate of Ocala High School (Class of 1960), and she remained close to many former classmates and was involved in alumni activities.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Pete Adolf; son, Charles Adolf (Angela); daughters, Angela Gail Kuhn and Wendy Madsen (Rick); brother, Ron Kaylor; 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren (to whom she was their devoted 'Nana'); and numerous nieces and nephews. She loved them all and loved them well.
Brenda was a member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church where she was a minister of the Eucharist, volunteer with Blessed Trinity Catholic School, and a member of the Women's Club. Brenda's life centered on her faith, family, and friends, and everyone who knew her was impacted by her incredible generosity and hospitality. She acknowledged every occasion, however small, with a card or a thoughtful note, a floral bouquet, or a home-baked cake. Her many acts of kindness extended well beyond the typical range of family and close friends. Neighbors, merchants, friends of grandchildren...so many were surprised and touched by this woman with a heart full of Christ's love.
Brenda's concern and compassion for others and her focus on building and nurturing relationships carried over into whatever she did, whether as a small business owner, church parishioner, member of a civic or social organization, or as a neighbor. She left an indelible impact on everyone.
Brenda is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Lucille Kaylor; sister, Barbara; and brother, Frank.
Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, Ocala, FL. A Mass will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, Ocala, followed by a graveside service at Highland Memorial Park. Father Pat Sheedy will officiate. A reception at the Ocala/Marion County Association of Realtors Building at 3105 NE 14th Street will conclude our day's celebration of Brenda's life. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020