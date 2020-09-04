1/1
BRIAN E. VAN ALSTYNE
VAN ALSTYNE, BRIAN E.
Brian E. Van Alstyne, 69, of Ocala, FL went home to Heaven on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Hospice of Ocala. He was born on July 18, 1951, in Winsted CT. He was the son of Lily (Scalise) and Jared W. Van Alstyne, who predeceased him. Brian furthered his education at Miami Christian College and later at Saint Leo University (BA in Psychology), both located in Florida. Brian was an accomplished musician and vocalist. He enjoyed playing the guitar and piano. He ministered in churches in both Orlando and Ocala, as a music minister, vocalist, and as a deacon. His work history includes being a Marketing Rep and a Radio Announcer/DJ, (Orlando, FL), and for Marion County Public Schools (Ocala, FL) as a Teacher's Assistant, Mentor, and Teacher. Brian's legacy is his family.
He is survived by his daughters, Charity Rogers and Joy Van Alstyne; and his grandchildren, Austin, Brooke, Bryana, and Daisy. Brian is survived by his brother, Roy Van Alstyne
He was predeceased by his siblings, Jared Van Alstyne and Judith Van Alstyne.
Memorial services are pending due to the pandemic.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
