Brian George Hamby
Brian George Hamby, age 61, went home to join our Lord and Savior at his table on October 29, 2020. Brian was born in Orlando; Florida and grew up in St. Petersburg, graduating from Northeast High School in 1977. After graduation, he began his career in the grocery business, eventually relocating to North Carolina before returning to Florida, lasting for over 30 years. His mother, Lois Hamby, and his wife, Janet of 20 years preceded him in death along with his two dogs. His father, Charles Hamby, and his sisters, Charlene Gates and Tina Kline, survive him along with several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Roberts of Ocala Funeral Home. A small gathering will take place following the service. Contributions in honor of Brian's memory can be made to the Marion County Humane Society. http://thehsmc.org