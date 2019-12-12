Home

BRIAN KEITH DEWESE

BRIAN KEITH DEWESE Obituary
DEWESE, BRIAN KEITH
Brian Keith Dewese, 48, passed away on December 4, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife, Anna Griffin Dewese; children, Xzavier Mallard, Brittany Dewese, and Gabriel Griffin; grandchildren, XZayvion, Miyah, Alayah, Kyla, and Zoey; siblings, Willie Lewis, Antionette Lewis, LaTonya Lewis, Alicia Rice, Reginald Bell, Faye Bell, Craig Bell, Gale Baker, Terra Dewese, Tiffany Wilson, Yasmin McDonald, Alfred Dewese, and Kemo Dewese; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, sorrowing friends, and coworkers.
Funeral service for Mr. Dewese will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 3:00p.m. at Draw All Men Ministries located at 1919 SW 27th Ave. Ocala, FL 34475. Viewing will be Friday, December 13, 2019 from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m. at Draw All Men Minitries. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
