Bruce Douglas Rosen

Ocala - Bruce Douglas Rosen, age 56, of Ocala passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Jerry and his mother, Gloria. Bruce leaves behind his wife of 15 years, Michelle; three step daughters, Danielle (David), Megan (Gene) & Ashley (Ryan); sister, Cheryl; brothers, Michael (Susan), Richard (Sonja); four nephews; two nieces and six grandkids.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Stuart, FL where he and his wife first met. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Non Hodgkins Lymphoma Society.



