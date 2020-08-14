1/1
BRUCE L. WILSON
WILSON, BRUCE L.
Bruce L. Wilson entered into eternity to be with The Lord on August 5th, 2020. He was 73. Bruce was born in Wilmington, Delaware on November 2nd, 1946. Bruce served his country proudly as an NCO in the 101st Airborne, with combat duty in Vietnam. His heroism earned him two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star. Bruce spent the next 45 years building homes in the hot Florida sun. He was a hard worker and always provided for his family, whom he loved deeply.
Bruce is survived by Faith, his loving wife of 43 years. He is survived by his beloved children, Sarah, Joshua, and Caleb; his son-in-law, Scott; his daughter-in-law, Anna; his grandchildren, Chloe, Michael, Lillian, Magdalene, Ezekiel, and Hadassah; his siblings, Elizabeth, Philip, Billy, Liz and their families; as well as a multitude of nieces and nephews, cousins, and in-laws. Bruce also left behind countless friends. He left a legacy of love for us all.
A memorial service with full military honors will be announced at a future date.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
