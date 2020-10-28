1/1
Ocala, FL - Bruce Leland Moshier, age 65, of Ocala, Florida passed away at his home on Monday, October 26, 2020. He was born on September 13, 1955 the son of Carol Moshier and the late Paul Richard Moshier. Bruce was a native of Vernon, New York, and moved to this area in 1972. He was a graduate of Vangard High School in 1973 and following his high school graduation he started his career path with Florida Telephone Company under Max Wetstein doing several different jobs for 20 years before his next adventure at E1 in Ocala. Bruce dedicated 16 years to E1 building fire trucks. Prior to his retirement, he then worked at Lockhead Martin for 16 years.
In Bruce's free time he enjoyed animals and going hunting. In his life, he had several Boston Terroir dogs and his pride and joy was his current brindle, Sweetie, who is missing her daddy dearly. Around 10 years ago, Bruce decided to give up hunting and started his man-cave garden in his front yard around an over 100-year old Oak Tree!
Bruce was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose in The Villages since 1990 and also an honorary member of the Florida Sheriff's Association for over 42 years.
Survivors include his mother, Carol Moshier of Ocala; and his loving dog, Sweetie.
Preceded in death by his father, Paul Richard Moshier, who passed away in his 40s.
A funeral service for Bruce will be held at 6:00pm on Monday, November 2 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services (910 E Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, FL 34470). A visitation will be held from 5:00pm until the time of the service. Burial will take place in Keeseville, New York. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bruce's name to the Humane Society of Marion County. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.net

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
