Bruce LeRoy Williams
Bruce LeRoy Williams, the son of Willie "Bill" Williams and Constance "Connie" Williams was born on June 13, 1959. Bruce departed this life on October 1, 2020. His parents preceded him in death.
Bruce joined the Navy soon after he graduated from Forest High School in June of 1977. After serving in the Navy he moved to North Charleston, South Carolina.
He was a faithful employee for UPS until his health begin to fail.
Bruce leave to cherish his memory three daughters: Linda Quintana, Mary Williams and Linda "MeMe" Williams; son: Bruce LeRoy Williams, Jr., five stepchildren: Iris Quintana, Nelson Quintana, Alfred Quintana, Michelle Quintana and Vanessa Gasti. A host of grandchildren's. Sisters: Elaine Williams Thompson, Rosalind Williams Wilson (Benjamin), Pamela Williams Jones (Ronnie). Several nieces and nephews. Devoted Friends: Mary Jane Davis and Earlene Wilson Collins.
Mr. Bruce LeRoy Williams requested that he be cremated and that no service be held.
Local arrangements by Summers Funeral Home

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
