Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Springs Catholic Church
4047 NE 21st St.
Ocala, FL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of the Springs Catholic Church
4047 NE 21st St.
Ocala, FL
Burial
Following Services
Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens
5740 S. Pine Ave.
Ocala, FL
BRUNO SPECIALE


1937 - 2019
BRUNO SPECIALE Obituary
SPECIALE, BRUNO
Bruno Speciale went to be with the lord on June 28, 2019, at age 82. He was born in Tunis, Tunisia on April 17, 1937 to Rene and Theresa Speciale.
He will be greatly missed by his three children Ronnie, Terri Ann, and Mario (Amy); and three grandchildren, Ronnie, Anthony and Jared.
A celebration of his life will be held on July 6, 2019 at 12:00 pm mass at Our Lady of the Springs Catholic Church on 4047 NE 21st St., Ocala, FL. 34470. Friends may visit with family at 10 am for the viewing. Burial will follow mass at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens on 5740 S. Pine Ave., Ocala, FL 34480. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, Ocala, FL 352-629-7171.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 4 to July 5, 2019
