Bunny Estella Ann Dockery
Ocala - Bunny Estella Ann Dockery, 64, passed away October 2, 2020. She was born March 25, 1956, in Sidney, NY to Arnold Edgar Slade and Madelene Cora Slade. She was a receptionist for many years, most recently at BJ Trophy.
She is survived by her son, Christopher (Blair Bain) Dockery of Belleview; daughters, Dawn (Robert) Tottel of Reddick, Julie (Jeff) Mewhorter of Afton, NY; step-son, Danny (Misty) Proctor; brother, Varnold Slade; sisters, Letitia Blackman, Jan Harrington; three grandchildren, Kelsey, Bert and Christopher ("Fer"); and many nieces and nephews. She was known to many as "Bun-Bun" and will be missed by all her friends and family.
Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL. If you plan to attend, please be prepared to practice social distancing at the request of the family. Burial will be at a later date at Maplewood Cemetery in Mt. Upton, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Bunny's memory to the Gary Sinise Foundation (garysinisefoundation.org).



Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
