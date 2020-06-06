WILEY, BURNIECE H.
Burniece H. Wiley, 95, of Ocala, Florida passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Brookdale Chambrel Pinecastle in Ocala. Born July 17, 1924 in Five Points Tennessee, Burniece and her beloved husband, Lester Moore Wiley moved to Ocala from Russellville, Alabama in 2000. While living in Russellville, Burniece and Lester were proprietors of King's Department Store for over 40 years and were both very active in First Baptist Church of Russellville where Burniece served for many years in the children's nursery, women's groups, and the choir where she shared her lifelong love for singing hymns of praise. She was also active in numerous Russellville community civic organizations, being commended by the Alabama State Senate in 1985 for her selection as Russellville's Business Professional Woman of the Year. While residing in Ocala, she was a member of First Baptist Church of Ocala and Church of Hope and enjoyed being a part of the Heart of Hope Seniors' fellowship. In the Brookdale community, as throughout her life, she was favored for her reputation as constant disciple of Christ's Commandment to Love One Another.
Survivors include her daughter, Faye (Lanny) Johnson, Ocala, FL; sister, Jean (Glenn) Mobley, Columbus, TN; grandchildren, Carole (Gary) McKenzie, Winter Haven, FL, Bo (Dana) Johnson, and their children, Mac, Ryder and Sam, Portland, OR; and Lisa (Rick) Meyer and their children, Lanny and Austin, Tampa, FL; great-grandchildren, Dusty McKenzie, Tabitha Snyder, and Kelli McKenzie, Auburndale, FL; numerous treasured nieces and nephews; precious family friends Mary Grace and Jim Moyer, Ocala, FL; and her adoring great-great granddaughter, Maci May, Winter Haven, FL.
Berniece was predeceased by her sweetheart and husband of 76 years, Lester Moore Wiley; parentsg Ozzo and Audie Holley; sister, Beulah H. Boston; brothers, Odus Holley and T.A. Holley; and her great-grandson, Phillip May.
Services held Saturday June 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, FL, 34470. Private burial at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideon International, gideons.org, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090, or Hospice of Marion County, hospiceofmarion.com, P.O. Box 4860, Ocala, FL 34478. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.