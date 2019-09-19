|
MCCLELLAN, BYRON DUKE
Byron Duke McClellan, 73, passed away, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, Florida, surrounded by his family. Byron was born January 21, 1946 in Ocala, Florida, where he lived most of his life.
He is survived by his wife, Polly; son, Seth (Shelly); and daughter, Jennifer. He is also survived by brothers, Edward and Greg; and sister, Gayle.
Byron graduated from Ocala High School, Florida State University and Mercer University College of Pharmacy in Atlanta in 1977. Afterwards he returned to Ocala as a pharmacist in his father's drugstore, Marion Prescription Shop. In recent years, he filled in part-time as an addiction coach at ORCA in Ocala.
During Byron's early years, he was quite the marksman, and won several sharpshooting awards. As a teenager he enjoyed playing OHS football games (but NOT so much the practices). While at FSU he loved his Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity brothers, and continued to be a huge Seminole fan, although recently the games were infuriating him. In his later years, he dearly loved going fishing and watching his wild turkeys walk through the yard. He enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his children and his granddogs.
Byron will be remembered by many for his kind heart and his big laugh. Rather than a funeral, Byron's wishes were to have a party in his honor where friends and family would share memories and pictures of him. He wanted laughs rather than tears. A celebration of Byron's life is to be determined and will be announced on his Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or ASPCA.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019