CALVIN BOSTIC Jr.
BOSTIC, JR., CALVIN
Calvin Bostic, Jr., 73, passed away on June 20, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his memories children, James Dexter, Corinthian Jerome, Kenya Bostic, Brooke Bostic, and Calvin Bostic III; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; siblings, Elsie Crawford, Virlyn Bostick, Alfred Bostick, and Cedric Kent; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Bostic will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at New St. John Missionary Baptist Church located at 2251 NW 2nd St., Ocala, FL 34475. Viewing will be Friday, June 26, 2020 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Due to Covid-19 a mask must be worn to attend this service, social distancing, 50 family members can be in attendance, and Federal guidelines will be strictly enforced. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
