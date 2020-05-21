Cameron Sylvester Williams
WILLIAMS,
CAMERON SYLVESTER
Cameron Sylvester Williams, 19, of Reddick, FL, a student and laborer, transitioned from this earthly life to his eternal home in Glory with The Lord on May 9, 2020.
Cameron was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Williams.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories his mother, Angela M. Williams; siblings, Palencia, Robert, Jr. (Felicia), Tasha and Jamarion; Godparents, Minister Johnny Lee and Sandy Downing; grandmother, Evangelist C. Patricia Perry; special aunts, Ruth Ann Graham, Windy Heflin; and a host of sorrowing aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends.
'A SELLERS SERVICE DEFINES QUALITY & SATISFACTION.' www.sellersfuneralhomes.com

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sellers Funeral Home
440 Sw Broadway St
Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 620-8881
