THORNAL, CANDACE ANNE

Candace Anne Thornal, 56, of Ocala, Florida left this world to go home to be with Jesus and family on Monday, August 10, 2020. She was born in Washington, D.C. and raised in Polk County Florida. She attended Evangel Christian School and Graduated College from Oral Roberts University. She went on to have a successful career in Miami as a Deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service. She chose to leave the U.S. Marshals Service to start a family.

In 2000, she moved to Ocala, Florida. She started working as a volunteer at Greenway Elementary and was eventually hired as a teacher. Her final position at Greenway was Dean of Students. Candy absolutely loved teaching. She loved her students and loved working with the staff, and it showed in the smile she always had on her face. She was well loved and respected in return.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, running, watching baseball, bird watching, monarch butterflies, and her dog, Maximus.

She is survived by her two children Trace and Peyton, her husband of 28 years Keith 'Wes' Thornal, her father Robert Cherenko, her sister Cindy, and Cindy's husband and children. She has a large family that will miss her dearly, including Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of longtime friends.

She is preceded in death by her Mother Sandra Scalia.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 AM on August 22, 2020 at the Church at the Springs, located at 5423 SE 58 Avenue, Ocala, Florida 34480. The family requests donations to Hospice of Marion County in lieu of flowers.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store