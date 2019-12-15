|
GIFFORD,
CANDACE 'CANDY,' 61
Candace 'Candy' Gifford, 61 of Ocala, Florida, passed away on December 5, 2019, after a long struggle with heart and lung disease. Candy was born on October 27, 1958, in Ocala, FL.
Candy was a wonderful, giving person, always ready to help anyone in need, often going without to do so. She was an amazing cook, loved to entertain, and her door was always open to all. She was also soon to be a Great Aunt in May, 2020. Candy was self-employed until she retired in 2018.
Ms. Gifford is predeceased by her father, William V. Gifford; mother, Doris A. Darte; stepfather, Alfred D. Darte; stepmother, Evelyn I. Gifford; sister, Carole Woods; brother, William D. Gifford; brother, Timothy E. Gifford Sr.; stepbrother, Charles Powell; and stepsister, Lynn Boyd.
She leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Tracy (Mark) Troendle; niece, Mandy D. Elfers and boyfriend, Anthony Cerezo; sister-in-law and dear friend, Bonnie Gifford; nephews, Timothy E. Gifford Jr., Jonathin Troendle, and Joseph Troendle; cousin, Gloria Maltas; stepbrother, Larry (Carolyn) Powell; and several other nieces and nephews, as well as many wonderful compassionate friends. She will be missed dearly.
A service / celebration of life will be held on January 25, 2020 at 1pm at Baldwin Bros. Funeral Home, 945 E. Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019