SOMMERS, CARL ALFRED
Carl Alfred Sommers, 87 of Columbus, Ga. formally of Ocala, Florida died Friday, December 06, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, December 09, 2019 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, Ga. 31907 with Rev. Billy Duncan officiating. A private interment will be held in Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Mr. Sommers was born October 12, 1932 in Citra, FL. son of the late Woodrow Sommers and Faye Perry Melton. He was the owner of Sommers Enterprises and enjoyed all his land investments. Mr. Sommers loved spending time on his farm, being outside and would do anything for others. Other than his parents, Mr. Sommers is preceded in death by his grandparents Mary Catherine Wingate Perry and Preston William Perry. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Betty D. Sommers of Columbus, Ga. and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019