PERRY, JR., CARL L.
Carl L Perry, Jr., 88, of Pedro, FL, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. Carl was a lifelong resident of Pedro, born on November 22, 1930 to Carl, Sr. and Thelma. Carl worked on his father's dairy farm many years. He then went on to be the Branch Manager of SunTrust Bank for thirty-eight years. His hobbies include hunting and fishing, camping, wood-working, and anything outdoors.
He is survived by his son, Scott L. (Debby) Perry, Pedro, FL; daughter, Sue (Arthur) Starling, Pedro, FL; brother, Bruce (Martha) Perry, Pedro, FL; sister, Carolyn (Pete) Ciraco, Pedro, FL; two grandsons, Zack (Megan) Starling, Pedro, FL and Coppie Starling, Centerville, TN; and one great granddaughter, Kinley.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; a daughter, Janette Perry; and a sister, Geraldine McLucas.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Summerfield, 14550 SE 65th Court, Summerfield, FL, 34491 with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at Pine Level Cemetery in Oxford, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dunklin Memorial Church, Inc., Men's Christian Based Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Center, dunklin.org/donate or Southeastern Guide Dogs, Inc., guidedogs.org/donate or First Baptist Church of Summerfield, fbcsummerfield.org/give. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com.
