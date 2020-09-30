1/
Carl Lee Marcum
1948 - 2020
Ocala - Carl Lee Marcum, 72, passed away September 27, 2020. He was born February 5, 1948, in Williamson, West Virginia, to Joseph C. Marcum and Georgia Maynard Marcum.
He is survived by his ex-wife and dearest friend, Debbie Marcum of Ocala; his three children, Carl Lawrence Marcum, Jerilyn Ugalde (Mario), and Christopher Marcum, all of Arizona; five grandchildren; his brothers Wayne Marcum of Bonifay and Eddie Marcum (Della) of Hazard County, Ky.; his sisters Betty Swearingen (Dan) of Summerfield, Larnie Mae Nichols (Rev. E.J.) of Sparr, Connie Faye Coblenz (Mel) of Williston, Romaine Sanders (Rick) of Ocala, Jody Harrison (Joe) of Ocala, Darlene McLeod (Ralph) of Williston, and Teena Hale of Citra. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Thomas, Jacob C., and Larry Marcum; his sisters Minnie Sue Hukill Rose and Nancy Hilliard.
Carl graduated from North Marion High School in 1965, and joined the U.S. Air Force shortly after graduating, rising to the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. He served 27 years in the Air Force, including 3 tours in Vietnam. He loved God, his family, his country, and sports.
Funeral Services will be today at 10:00 AM, October 1, 2020, at Countryside Funeral Home with Billy Adair officiating. Interment will follow at the Southern Home Old Regular Baptist Church Cemetery, Citra, FL. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.



Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Countryside Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
