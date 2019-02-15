|
O'STEEN, CARL 'POPPA'
Carl 'Poppa' O'Steen, 86, of Summerfield went to his heavenly home February 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 5, 1932 in Trenton, FL to Clara and Obe O'Steen. Their family moved to our family farm on Danks Corner Road (145th st) when he was five years old. He was very proud that some of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren still live there today.
He was a retired surveyor for the state of FL after 42 years of service. He was a trustee and a beloved member of community harvest Baptist church, where he was a deacon emeritus on the building and grounds committee and was instrumental in surveying and the building process of the church today. He was also an honorary lifetime FFA alumni.
He is preceded in death by his parents and infant sister.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Loraine; his sister, Clara Miller; his children, Elaine and Dean Music, Jeff and Lea Ann O'Steen and Lisa and Mike Faison; his grandchildren, that he was so proud of, Levi and Corissa O'Steen, Josh and Laura Music, Maggie and Brad Bartlett, Jonah Music and fiance Kayla, Jacob Music and Delaney Faison; and the great grandchildren he adores, Hadleigh Bartlett, Gunnar O'Steen, Ella Jae Music, Braylon and Brystal (Kayla).
His favorite pastime was fishing, spending time with his loved ones on the family farm and could always be found helping his children and grandchildren with their 4-H/FFA projects and supporting them with whatever they did. You could often find him instilling what he knew into his family, whether it be driving the tractor or feeding the cattle on the farm. Above all he taught us by his actions. His word and his handshake were all you needed.
Services to be held at Community Harvest Baptist Church Saturday, February 16, 2019. Viewing at 1pm with services beginning at 2pm. Burial to follow at Nichols Cemetery.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019