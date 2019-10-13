|
|
WILKINSON, CARLEY ANNE
Carley Anne Wilkinson, 28, born November 26, 1990 in Ocala, Florida to Kerry Anne Wilkinson, passed away October 5, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida, when she was called home to Heaven to be with loved ones.
She was a graduate of Forest High School and College of Central Florida CNA program, and worked as a medical administrative assistant. Carley loved to go to the beach, read books, bake sweets, talk with family and friends, and find a bargain at a good thrift shop.
She was preceded in death by her uncle, Michael S. Wilkinson; her Poppi, Mike Wilkinson; step-sister, Amanda Judy; and her great grandparents.
She is survived by her Mother, Kerry Anne Wilkinson Floyd and step-father Hal G. Floyd, II; brother, Alex Rowell; step-brother Brandon; her Mimi, Milly; aunts Kendal, Lindsay (Rob), Logan (Tony); uncle Kyle; and many cousins and friends. Additionally, the Rowell, Vose, and Judy families were such an important part of her family. She loved all unconditionally, including James Rowell, 'her Dad.'
Carley had a true heart for others and looked for the good in everyone. She was never afraid to extend friendship, help, and love to all she met. Carley found unique value in even the smallest sentimental things she loved to collect.
A Celebration of Life will be held 4 PM, Sunday, October 20, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Ocala Fellowship Hall, 2801 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala, Florida 34471, with Rev. Phillip Hanes officiating.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Carley's memory to Marion County Humane Society, mail or in person: 701 NW 14th Road, Ocala, Florida 34475, Call: (352) 873-PETS or online: http://thehsmc.org/donate/
Please visit Carley's Memorial Page at www.robertsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019