|
|
RIGAU-SHERMAN,
CARMEN O.
Carmen O. Rigau-Sherman was a retired, registered nurse who sadly took her final breath on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at age 90. Born in Sabana Grande, Puerto Rico she earned her degree in nursing, graduating in 1950. She worked her way up to becoming the director of medical services at the University of Puerto Rico-Mayaguez. She moved to Florida in 1984 where she traveled with her husband, Morris P. Sherman.
She is survived by her three children, Carlos A., Carmen M., and Aixa Nieto. She is also survived by her four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren ~ 'Vuela con los Ángeles' (Fly with the Angels). You will be missed.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020