SELLERS, CAROL ANN
On, March 21, 2020, Carol Ann Sellers, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 77. Carol was born on October 9, 1942 in Syracuse, NY to Joseph and Harriet (Koagel) Grabowski. On June 10, 1967 she married the one and only true love of her life, Robert (Bob) Sellers.
Together they raised three children, Robert Sellers (Vashronda), Tracy Fayard (Timothy) and Kimberly Kisida (Todd). Carol especially loved her role as Grammy/Grandma and treasured her eight grandchildren, Karianna, Robert (Zander), Zachary, Madison, Terri, Kimberly, Kelly and Michael.
She was the line dance instructor at Ocala Palms for many years and enjoyed countless hours of dance and amazing friendships. Carol was known for not only her kind and compassionate spirit but also for her always competitive card playing and love of baking, especially her half-moon cookies, fudge and cinnamon bread.
Carol is survived by her husband, Bob; her three children, Robert, Tracy and Kim; her brother, Richard (Dick); several cousins, nieces, nephews; and eight grandchildren.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020