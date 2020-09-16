1/1
CAROL EMMETT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CAROL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EMMETT,
CAROL LEE (SILER)
It is with deep sorrow and much love we mourn the passing of our mother, Carol Lee Emmett (Siler) of Akron, Ohio on September 13, 2020 at the age of 88 years old.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 66 years, William; children, Michael Emmett (Polly), Sandra Pecinovsky (Steve), Cynthia Gray (Jeff), Linda Manfull (Rod); and seven grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
She was born in Balkin, Kentucky to Thomas and Nellie Siler in 1932 the youngest of 13 children. She graduated as valedictorian in 1954 from St. Joseph Infirmary Nazareth School of Nursing in Louisville, Kentucky. After moving to Akron with her husband, Bill, she went on to have a distinguished 30 year career at Akron General Medical Center and spent many years in maternity ultimately becoming their head nurse.
After retirement, she and her husband relocated to Ocala, Florida for 15 years. She enjoyed her volunteer Bailiff work with the Marion County court system where she received a medal from the county sheriff after saving a juror from choking.
Carol and Bill returned full time to Akron, Ohio in the Spring of 2019 to enjoy their great grandchildren.
Due to Covid there will be no local service. Her ashes will be interred in Middlesboro, Kentucky at a later date. Please visit www.hummelcares.com to share memories or condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved