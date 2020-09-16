1/1
CAROL EMMETT
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CAROL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EMMETT,
CAROL LEE (SILER)
It is with deep sorrow and much love we mourn the passing of our mother, Carol Lee Emmett (Siler) of Akron, Ohio on September 13, 2020 at the age of 88 years old.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 66 years, William; children, Michael Emmett (Polly), Sandra Pecinovsky (Steve), Cynthia Gray (Jeff), Linda Manfull (Rod); and seven grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
She was born in Balkin, Kentucky to Thomas and Nellie Siler in 1932 the youngest of 13 children. She graduated as valedictorian in 1954 from St. Joseph Infirmary Nazareth School of Nursing in Louisville, Kentucky. After moving to Akron with her husband, Bill, she went on to have a distinguished 30 year career at Akron General Medical Center and spent many years in maternity ultimately becoming their head nurse.
After retirement, she and her husband relocated to Ocala, Florida for 15 years. She enjoyed her volunteer Bailiff work with the Marion County court system where she received a medal from the county sheriff after saving a juror from choking.
Carol and Bill returned full time to Akron, Ohio in the Spring of 2019 to enjoy their great grandchildren.
Due to Covid there will be no local service. Her ashes will be interred in Middlesboro, Kentucky at a later date. Please visit www.hummelcares.com to share memories or condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
September 15, 2020
Shari Mason
Family
September 15, 2020
Brenda Mason
Family
September 15, 2020
A former neighbor that was like a second mother since I was there playing with Sandy so often! Sad to see she has passed, but happy she had such a full and rewarding life!
Charlene Gillam
Neighbor
September 15, 2020
I worked with Carol at AGMC oin the 70's and 80's. Such a joyful lady. First class nurse!
I was an aide then unit clerk.
georgianne anderson
Coworker
September 14, 2020
Fond memories of this beautiful lady and nurse whom I got to know at AGMC while working for Dr. William Cook. My sincere condolences to her family and many friends. RIP Carol, your work on earth is done.
Jan (Wagner) Antal
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved