PAISLEY, CAROL F.
Dunnellon- Carol F. Paisley, 85, died on March 8, 2020 in Ocala, FL. She was born on November 6, 1934 in Wilkes-Barre, PA and was the daughter to the late John and Margaret Fehlinger. Carol moved to Dunnellon in 1984 from Delaware. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Amaranth, and St. Martins Anglican Church in Ocala. Carol enjoyed cross-stitching, crafts and loved her cat. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Cecil 'Pep' Paisley; her one brother; and three sisters.
Carol is survived by her sons, John Paisley (Tracey), Dunnellon, and Brian Paisley(Tara), Lakeland; her grandchildren, Alexander Paisley, Elizabeth Paisley, Joseph Paisley and Catherine Paisley.
Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. Martins Anglican Church: 875 NW 70th Street, Ocala, FL 34475. Inurnment will take place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Expressions of sympathy can be left online at robertsofdunnellon.com. Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020