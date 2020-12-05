Carol Francis "C.F." Myhr

Retired USAF Major, Carol Francis "C.F." Myhr, was interned at the National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida on December 4, 2020. C.F. passed away unexpectedly on January 18, 2020 at the age of 94 in Ocala, Florida. He was born April 12, 1925 to Berndt C. Myhr and Ida C. Sweeney Myhr in Clear Lake, Iowa.

C.F. met his wife, Lucille Schak, while they were both working at the Officer's Club at Fort Lewis Army Base near Seattle, Washington. Following a short courtship, they were married on December 8, 1947. C.F. was quietly devoted to his wife, Lucille, who passed away on June 24, 2017 at the age of 90, after sharing 69 years of marriage.

C.F. spent most of his life in public service. He began his military career in 1943 when he was drafted into the United States Army and officially retired from the United States Air Force in April 1985. After active duty, he remained in the reserves while persuing a career as a police officer. Most of his service was in Bloomington and Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. C.F. stepped away from public service for a brief time to run a Tastee Freeze in Blue Earth, MN with the family, but ultimately found his way back to a life of public service as a police officer. He ended his career as Police Chief in Muscatine, Iowa.

C.F. and Lucille retired to Ocala, Florida in the early 1980s. He enjoyed staying busy volunteering with the Rolling Greens Volunteer Fire Department and Senior Friends at Ocala Regional Medical Center for many years. When he wasn't volunteering, he would often be found in his recliner next to Lucille, listening to music on the stereo and reading his daily papers while she worked on her crafts. He seldom turned down a bag of popcorn or a scoop of ice cream and was rarely seen without a large cup of coffee in hand.

He will be remembered as a caring man who was proud of his family. Most who knew him wouldn't describe C.F. as an emotional man. His love for others was shown in small ways, like having drawers full of Disney movies for the grandchildren to enjoy during their visits, hearing his mischievous laugh as he played with his great-grandchildren and sitting by his wife's side when she needed him.

The family is grateful to the staff at The Bridges in Ocala for their dedication in making it a place for C.F. to feel comfortable and at home. He truly appreciated the care and kindness they provided him and his wife during their residency.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Berndt and Ida; his wife Lucille, and his brothers Derwin and Ellsworth (Bud). C.F. is survived by his sister Norma Jean Stephenson, sister-in-laws Debora Schak, Patricia Quesnel, Mary Lou Schak, and Esther Schak; 9 children, Arnold (Elizabeth), Julie Palm (Henry), Robert (Mary Ann), William (Joanne), Thomas (Hope), Edward, Mary Kerim (John Jupiter), Rita Huffman (Charles) and Patricia Chamblin; as well as 21 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.



