Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL LAXTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL JEAN LAXTON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CAROL JEAN LAXTON Obituary
LAXTON, CAROL JEAN
Ft.McCoy - Carol Jean Laxton, 85, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family May 21, 2019.
She was born March 8, 1934 in Ocala, FL, to Leonard Fiddia and Margaret Flanagan Fiddia.
Carol was an active member of First Baptist Church of Ft.McCoy. She served as choir director for over 25 years , bible teacher and church secretary for 13 years after retiring as a social worker for the State of Florida.
She is preceded by her loving husband, Claude Laxton; and sister, Grace.
She is survived by her sons, Robert Laxton (Cindy), Paul Laxton (Sydney) and Charles Mark Laxton (Alice); daughter, Claudia Snook Tuke (Robert); brother, Elmer Fiddia.
Funeral Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Ft.McCoy with Pastor Jeff May officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Ft.McCoy cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 24 to May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now