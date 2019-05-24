|
LAXTON, CAROL JEAN
Ft.McCoy - Carol Jean Laxton, 85, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family May 21, 2019.
She was born March 8, 1934 in Ocala, FL, to Leonard Fiddia and Margaret Flanagan Fiddia.
Carol was an active member of First Baptist Church of Ft.McCoy. She served as choir director for over 25 years , bible teacher and church secretary for 13 years after retiring as a social worker for the State of Florida.
She is preceded by her loving husband, Claude Laxton; and sister, Grace.
She is survived by her sons, Robert Laxton (Cindy), Paul Laxton (Sydney) and Charles Mark Laxton (Alice); daughter, Claudia Snook Tuke (Robert); brother, Elmer Fiddia.
Funeral Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Ft.McCoy with Pastor Jeff May officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Ft.McCoy cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 24 to May 25, 2019