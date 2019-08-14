|
|
BRADBURY,
CAROL JOYCE POTRAFKE
Carol Joyce Potrafke Bradbury, 91, of Sparr, passed away on August 3, 2019 in Sparr.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am Monday, August 19, 2019 at Sparr United Methodist Church, 13100 NE Jacksonville Rd, Sparr. FL, with Rev. Jackie Beard officiating. Her dear friend, Joyce Crosby, of Citra, FL, will provide special music.
Carol was born in the Cincinnati, Ohio area to Ellen Manning and Henry Potrafke on July 30, 1928. She married William Bradbury on February 18, 1952 in Bethany, Ohio. Carol graduated from the Christ Hospital School of Nursing in 1949, working for many years in Ohio, including seven years as school nurse for the Deerfield-Union School district.
Carol was a devoted member of the Sparr United Methodist Church, serving for many years on the church board as treasurer, leading the United Methodist Women and participating in both the chancel and gospel choirs. Through the UMW she was a fervent supporter of UMCOR - particularly their Sager-Brown depot in Baldwin, La.
Carol was a long-time leader in the Heart of Florida Girl Scout Council, serving as troop leader, instructor at Camp Wildwood and received the Thanks badge from the council. Carol touched the lives of hundreds of young girls, their mothers and leaders over the years, making some of her dearest friends and fondest memories those from scouting and Camp Wildwood.
Carol is preceded in death by her former husband; her parents; and her beloved cousins/pseudo sisters, Lucy Ballbach and Ellen Nippert.
Carol is survived by her brother, Donald Potrafke and his wife, Marjorie; her five daughters, Marsha Beachel, Holly Cannon and her husband, James, Jill Stephens, Amy Reiss and her husband, Jeffrey, and Jo Towns and her husband, Wesley; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Heifer International or the Sparr United Methodist Church. The Bradbury Family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to those who loved and cared for Carol.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019