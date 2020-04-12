Ocala Star-Banner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
11250 SW 93rd Court Rd
Ocala, FL 34481
(352) 236-7813
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL MONTGOMERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL MONTGOMERY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROL MONTGOMERY Obituary
MONTGOMERY, CAROL
Carol A. Montgomery, 68 of Ocala. It is with deep sadness that we must announce that Carol passed away on 04/04, peacefully at her home in Ocala, FL.
A loving wife to Ron of over 40 years, a very proud mother to Catherine Montgomery Parker(husband Justin) and Sean (wife Lara) a doting grandmother of 6: Taylor,
Kelsey, Camden, Noah, Amelia and Avery.
She will be greatly missed and the hole in our hearts is large, but we know that she is still with us.
Thank you everyone for your thoughts, prayers, calls, and visits over the last few months, and for sharing in her life over the years. We will update at a later time our plans for a Celebration of Life Ceremony, as things are uncertain at this time. Arrangements by
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, Ocala
352-236-7813.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries