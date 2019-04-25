|
PRYOR, CAROLE B.
Carole B. Pryor, 76, of Summerfield, FL, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Carole was born on May 13, 1942 in Brooklyn, NY to James and Beatrice (Stephan) Baxter. She moved to Summerfield, from Toledo, OH in 2002. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church. Carole was very involved in church activities and loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed bowling, swimming, writing, and reading.
Survivors include her husband, Anthony J. Pryor; daughter, Laurie (Dalton) Pryor Waugh, Belleview, FL; sister, Linda Simes, West Homestead, NY; brothers-in-law, Walter Pryor and Joseph Catalano, both of Dania Beach, FL; and three grandchildren, Jay Jay Hayes, Caleigh Pryor, and Jordan Hayes.
She is preceded in death by her son, Christopher Pryor.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Rd., Belleview. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church at the Orange Blossom Hills Community Center, 9230 SE 154th St., Summerfield. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services - Belleview.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019