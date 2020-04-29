|
KAMESWARAN,
CAROLE RILEY
On the evening of April 25, 2020, Carole Riley Kameswaran of Ocala, FL died at the age of 80. Carole was born to O.C. and Nettie Riley in 1940. She had masters degrees in music and mathematics education and spent her early life as an educator. Later in life, she administered research grants for Princeton University. She married David Burgess in 1963, with whom she had a daughter, Rebecca. Carole later married Dr. V. Kameswaran, with whom she had a son, Anand.
Carole was a beautiful singer, and sang for several church choirs. She was also an avid genealogist and traveled all over the country and Europe tracking down her family's history. Later in life, she became very active with the Daughters of the American Revolution as well as volunteering for the Humane Society of Marion County.
Carole had many friends and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca; and her grandsons, Tim and James; as well as her son, Anand, his wife, Alicia, and his wife's children.
Unfortunately due to the current COVID-19 situation there will not be any public services. Please donate to Marion County Emergency Services in lieu of sending flowers. Expressions of sympathy can be left for the family at robertsofdunnellon.com Arrangements are under the care of Roberts of Dunnellon.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020