SICOLI, CAROLE
Carole Sicoli was born Carole Ann Palermo in New York City on March 14, 1946, but most of her youth was spent in New Hyde Park, Long Island, N.Y. She and her identical twin sister were extremely close and spoke with each other almost every day of their lives. Carole married Ray Sicoli in 1983 and had a wonderful 27 years together before he preceded her in death by 10 years.
Although there was 23 years difference in their ages, their marriage couldn't have been any better. Ray and Carole moved to Florida in 1988 to be near Carole's mother Josephine. Ray moved his print shop from Queens, New York to a small shop on SR 200, and Carole became the manager at the Hospice of Marion County Thrift store in the Jasmine Square Shopping Center. There she met many great and lasting friends that helped her during the last struggling years of her life. Because of her friends, she chose to stay in Florida after Ray's death.
She leaves behind her loving sister, Dianne Omholt of Michigan and her brother-in-law, Nils. She also leaves behind a step-son and step-daughter. She'll be remembered for the joy she brought so many people.
She asked that her cremation be put side-by-side with Ray, whose remains are at Florida's National Cemetery.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019