|
|
HAGGER,
CAROLINE MARIE
Caroline Marie Hagger, 77, of Ocklawaha, FL, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Caroline was born on August 13, 1942 to Stanley and Arella Trubin. She was a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and moved to Belleview in 1950. Caroline was employed at Lake Weir High School for over thirty years, until her retirement, where she taught French and English. She has been a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church since 1950.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 53 years, Emil; and daughter and son-in-law, Liesl and James Shaver.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 11528 SE Hwy 301, Belleview, FL, 34420. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com. Arrangements under the care of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Belleview.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019