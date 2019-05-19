|
MORFESI, CAROLINE
Ocala - Caroline Morfesi, 90 of Ocala, Fl., passed away at 6:30 A.M. on Thursday April 18, 2019.
Caroline was born in the Bronx, in New York City on March 12, 1929, but lived most of her married life in PA. Caroline was a housewife, but she was also a very good seamstress; she loved to knit, and she sewed tailored made clothes for people. She also owned and operated her own pizza and bakery shop while living in Kresgeville, Pa. Prior to moving to the Ocala area in the 1990s, Caroline traveled extensively with her husband Guido as his career allowed him to work and live overseas.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Guido of 66 years; and a younger brother, Leonard.
She is survived by her daughter, Maria Florkiewicz and son-in-law, Tom Florkiewicz of Silver Springs, FL; son, Guy Philip Morfesi and daughter-in-law, Michelle Morfesi of Tampa, FL; sister, Kathleen Long and brother-in-law, Mick Long of Edisto Island, South Carolina; three grandchildren; and one great grandchild; four nieces; and one nephew.
The family will be receiving friends at the committal service on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Good Shepard Memorial Garden 5050 SW 20th St. Ocala, FL at 2:00 P.M. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to .
Caroline was a fun loving person who always had a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eye. She is dearly missed.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 19 to May 20, 2019