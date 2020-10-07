Carolyn Delores Kinsey

Anthony - Carolyn Delores Kinsey, 76, passed away October 2, 2020. She was born and raised in Ocala, Florida on October 13, 1943, to Thomas F. Thompson and Sally Mullis Thompson. She has resided in Marion County all her life and worked for Marion County School Board for 22 years retiring as a Paraprofessional. Carolyn has been a long time member of First Assembly of God.

She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Buddy Kinsey; sons, Jonathan Kirk Kinsey (Lesa), Brett Andrew Kinsey (Christi); brother, Charles B. "Mutt" Thompson; sister, Joyce Cochran; grandchildren J.T. and Brooke.

Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 12, 2020, at Anthony Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Wade officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior at the cemetery at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store