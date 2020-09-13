HERNDON, CAROLYN

Carolyn Herndon, 88, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 29, 2020. Carolyn was born in Ocala, Florida, on October 19, 1931. She spent the early years of her childhood in Paisley, FL. Her family then moved to Moss Bluff, FL, where she attended East Marion School, and was a graduate of the class of 1949. Carolyn's father worked for the US Forest Service, and nurtured in her a lifelong love of the forest and a healthy appreciation of the natural world, and plants of all varieties. After high school, Carolyn worked at the famous Silver Springs tourist attraction during its prime. Carolyn was married to John A. Marsh, Jr. for forty years. They had one child, Laura Davonne. Carolyn lived in Florida her whole life, and has been a resident of Crystal River, Green Cove Springs, Jacksonville, and Pinellas Park. She eventually returned to live in the Ocala National Forest, which she had learned to so dearly love.

Carolyn admired nature, and always wanted to be amidst its beauty. This same passion contributed to her becoming an accomplished gardener. She loved roses and wisteria. She had many flowers, ferns and bonsai in her garden, which she adorned with bird-baths, cherubs, stained glass and butterfly motifs. Carolyn was a talented artist and did many drawings, paintings, crafts and her own clothing alterations. She had an eye for decorating, and worked as a floral arranger for several years. Carolyn was a good Samaritan, donating to charitable causes and pursuing other activities that benefited her local community. She led a support group for women, and mentored at a local high school. Carolyn also loved to bowl and taught bowling. She dabbled with the guitar and was a lifelong fan of Johnny Cash. Carolyn was an avid reader and loved to read her bible daily. Carolyn always sought to inspire the love and guidance of Christ in all she met. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Pinellas Park for many years.

Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Laura Davonne Irion (Laddie Irion) of Clearwater; two adored grandchildren, Jonathan Irion and Lauran Irion; and other relatives.

She is predeceased by her parents, Hettie and Ray Herndon, Sr.; her sister, Marilyn Herndon; and a brother, Ray Herndon, Jr.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.



