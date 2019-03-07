|
JOHNSON, CAROLYN LAVERNE SANCHO
Carolyn Laverne Sancho Johnson was born February 28, 1957. She was the third of five children born to the union of William Henry Sancho and Maggie Moultrie Sancho. Carolyn was educated in the Marion County Public School System, graduating from Vanguard High School in 1975.
Carolyn was a faithful member of the Pressing Place Church and later joined Kingdom Revival Church where she was also a faithful member. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, caring for others and had a passion for thrifting.
Carolyn leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Clyde Johnson; two children, Shekita (Kina) Mathis and Emile Sancho, Sr.; mother, Maggie Sancho; one brother, Freddie E.(Brenda) Sancho; six sisters, Joyce (Ronald) Jackson, Wanda Gale Sancho (Matthew, Velerie Sancho, Yvonne Sears, Rosa Lee Cobb and Thelma Cook; eight grandchildren, Shekeyvia and Tlaria, Emile, Angel, Jamira, Jamel, Zahara and Emari and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday March 9, 2019, 1:30 at Kingdom Revival Church, 3318 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, FL 34470. Visitation will be held From 11:00 until time of Service. Professional Services by Signature Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC, 3401 SE Hawthorne Rd., Gainesville, FL 32641 (352) 286-0966.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019