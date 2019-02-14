|
|
BARKLEY,
CARTER BRAYDEN
Carter Brayden Barkley, age 9, of Ocala went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 8, 2019. Carter was a considerate boy. He was loved by everyone he met. He loved fishing, soccer, playing Fortnite, drawing and making people smile.
Carter is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Vic Burgess.
He is survived by his parents, Richard and Victoria Barkley; brother, Jarrod Barkley; sister, Lauryn Barkley; maternal grandmother, Mary Sue Douglass; paternal grandparents, Richard G. Barkley and Robin Barkley.
A gathering for family and friends will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00P.M. at Roberts Bruce Chapel West 6241 SW SR 200 Ocala, Florida. 34476. On Saturday, February 16, 2019 a 2:00 P.M. Service will follow at College Road Baptist Church in Ocala. Burial will follow at Fellowship Baptist Cemetery.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019