SNOW,

CASSANDRA BRIIJIN

Cassandra Briijin Snow, lovingly known as 'Sam' passed away on June 19,2020 in Ocala, FL.

Cassandra 'Sam' Snow leaves to cherish her memories her devoted mother, Lacy Welcome of Ocala; father, Reginald Snow also of Ocala: two brothers, Kenneth (Tara)McCray of Silver Springs Shores, FL, Taurus Denmark of Ocala, FL; one sister, LaShandra (Clifton) Snow Anderson of Ocala, FL; seven nieces, Brittney (Jaurodd) Hunter Cotton, Tiffany Snow, Destiny Snow, Lacy Snow, Kayley Snow; nine nephews, Kenneth McCray, Jr., Kelvin McCray, Stacey Harris, Jr., Emanuel Tuggerson, Antonio Oats, Latrell Oats, Jonathan Snow, Mason Snow, Shane Denmark; three great nieces, Kaylyn Watkins, Aniya Watkins and Mariah Cotton; four great nephews, Christopher Foster, Major Watkins, Kelvin McCray, Jr., Kentrell Wright, Jr., and a host of cousins, and devoted friends who will miss her dearly.

A viewing will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 10 am to 4pm at Clark Funeral Home, 434 NW Martin Luther King Jr. Ave, Ocala, FL 34475. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 am at Clark Funeral Home's Chapel of Faith.



