Cassie M. Hope

Cassie M. Hope Obituary
HOPE,
CASSIE M. JAMES, 65
Mrs. Cassie M. Hope was born March 29, 1954 in Ocala, FL. She co-pastored at Healing Land Ministries, Ocala, Florida, Edward D. Hope, Pastor. Mrs. Hope received her formal education in the Public Schools of Marion County, Florida, and Central Florida Community College. She worked for several years at Belleview- Santos Elementary School, later becoming business owner of ENC Hope Enterprises.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, she is survived by her loving husband of over 43 years, Edward 'Donnie' Hope, Sr.; three children, Edward Darnell Hope, Jr., Patina N. Hope, and Chekita D. Hope; two sisters, Rhoda James, and Sheila P. Diaz (Carlos); four brothers, Theotis James (Martha), Jerry James, Reginald James (Betty), and Michael James; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one sister-in-law; and one brother-in-law; numerous aunts and uncles, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Public Viewing will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, FL. A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Cassie Hope will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 718 NW 7th ST, Ocala, Florida 34475, Reverend Jeffrey Dove, Pastor; Pastor Mikel James, Officiating.
Condolences can be signed at Summersfh.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
