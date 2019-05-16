Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 438-0007
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for CASSIE REED
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CASSIE MAE REED

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CASSIE MAE REED Obituary
REED, CASSIE MAE
Cassie Mae Reed, 74, passed away May 7, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories, sons Thomas Butler, Jeffrey Reed; daughter, Christina Reed; sisters, Edna Brown, Stella Gates and Mary Reed; 12 grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be Friday, May 17, 2019, 10am to 5pm at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Services has been entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry, 'Providing a Memory that will Never Fade.'
www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 16 to May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now