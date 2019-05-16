|
REED, CASSIE MAE
Cassie Mae Reed, 74, passed away May 7, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories, sons Thomas Butler, Jeffrey Reed; daughter, Christina Reed; sisters, Edna Brown, Stella Gates and Mary Reed; 12 grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be Friday, May 17, 2019, 10am to 5pm at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Services has been entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry, 'Providing a Memory that will Never Fade.'
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 16 to May 17, 2019