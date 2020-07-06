1/
Castella J. Stevenson
STEVENSON,
CASTELLA JACOBS, 94
Castella J. Stevenson was born on February 6, 1952 in Sparr, Florida. Educated in the Public Schools of Marion County Florida. She retired after 35 years with the Marion County Board of Education. Mrs. Castella was a faithful member of 27th Ave Church of Christ.
She leaves to cherish her memories three sons, Vernon (Claire) Simmons of Anthony, John Drayton of Kuwait, and Charles (Pamela) Stevenson of Ocala; one sister, Jeanette Jacobs of Sparr; a host of grands, great grands, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends, and a few Special friends.
A Memorial Service of Life for Mrs. Castella J. Stevenson will be Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Summers Funeral Home Chapel, 2238 NW 10th Street, Ocala, Fl.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home - Ocala
2238 NW 10th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 351-0566
