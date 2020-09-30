1/
Catherine Adkins Larson
Catherine Adkins Larson
Catherine Adkins Larson, 90, passed away September 28, 2020. Catherine was the daughter of William J. and Lola Adkins, and was born in Jacksonville, Florida. She was raised in High Springs and graduated from High Springs High School. Catherine furthered her education at the University of Florida and graduated from Jones Business College. Catherine married Charles B. Larson on April 13, 1952, and was married 68 years to the love of her life. She has resided in Ocala for the past 60 years and was a member of the First Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Charles, their son Charles Lynn Larson and a daughter Denise Larson Collins (Ken), 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
There will be no services. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Gainesville, FL.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 311 South Main Street Gainesville, Florida (352) 376-5361 www.milamfh.com

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Milam Funeral and Cremation Services
311 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601-1803
(800) 433-5361
