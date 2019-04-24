Home

Catherine Carole Klama Obituary
KLAMA,
CATHERINE CAROLE
Ocala - Catherine Carole Klama, 76, passed away peacefully April 18, 2019. Carole was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland on March 31, 1943 to Robert Nathaniel and Treva Vella (Van Hoy) Boehmer. She served faithfully in the United States Service Organization (USO) for over 50 years. She was very proud of 'her Military men' and was known by many as the 'Flag Lady' for placing flags in honor of veterans.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Barbara Boehmer.
She is survived by her brother, Ronald Boehmer and his wife, Dawn; daughter, Cathy Sheffield and her husband, Bert; grandson, John Sheffield and his wife, Bethany; two great-grandchildren, Cailyn Elsie and Cade John; many other family members and many, many friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at Oak Griner Baptist Church to be scheduled at a later date. Inurnment will reside at Holly Hills Memorial Gardens in Baltimore County, Maryland. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Home now with her Lord Jesus Christ! Remembrance donations may be made to The Gideon's International.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
