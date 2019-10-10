|
|
LEWIS, CATHERINE J.
Ocala- Dr. Catherine J. Lewis was born on February 25, 1947 in New York, NY. She passed away at Legacy House on Thursday, October 3, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories her loving companion, Mr. Charles Curtis; two sons, Michael (Yolanda) Lewis of West Palm Beach, FL, and Vaughn (Vanessa) Totten of Fayetteville, NC; one sister, Mary Cooper of Raeford, NC; along with a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and countless sorrowing friends.
Dr. Lewis retired from the Bank of New York after 32 years of service. She retired as the assistant Vice President. For many years, she was a faithful member of Congregational Church of God in New York, NY where she held many positions including church secretary. Shortly after retirement, Dr. Lewis relocated to Ocala, FL and became a member of New Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church. While battling the debilitating disease of breast cancer, she earned her Doctorate of Theology degree.
The public viewing will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm at Clark Funeral Home 434 NW Martin Luther King JR Avenue, Ocala, FL 34475. Wake Service will be held at The New Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church at 6:00 pm on Friday October 11, 2019.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm at The New Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Professional services entrusted to Clark Funeral Home.
The Family is requesting for those in attendance to wear pink in recognition of Cancer Awareness.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019