PERRY, CATHY D.
Cathy D. Perry, 70, born July 19, 1949 in Cincinnati, Ohio, died peacefully in her home on February 1, 2020 after a valiant 2 1/2 year fight against brain cancer.
Cathy was a devoted mother to her only child Brandon, an immensely successful entrepreneur and businesswoman, and an engaged and supportive resident of the Ocala community since her arrival in 1994. Cathy, and her former husband Roger, founded Weisheimer Cos., operator of the Petzazz pet superstore chain, which later was sold to PetSmart in the early 90's. Subsequent to the sale of her company Cathy moved from Columbus, Ohio to Ocala, FL and became an important contributor to the vibrant growth of her community, often alongside Connie Brown, her most dear friend.
Cathy is survived by her son, Brandon, his wife, Diannah, and their daughter; Kinley, as well as her mother, Dorothy; brothers, Charles and Lawrence Carrier; and sisters, Charlene Bains and Sharon Luneke.
Cathy's life will be celebrated with all her friends and family on February 12, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, 511 SE 3rd St. Ocala, FL 34471 at 11:00am. She will be interred at a later date in a private ceremony at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, any donations would be cherished if sent to Ocala Royal Dames for Cancer Research, Inc. P. O. Box 6163, Ocala, Florida 34478 or any cancer .
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020