Cathy Jo Novak

Ocala - Cathy Jo Novak, 65, passed away November 2, 2020. She was born July 3, 1955, in Sullivan, IN to Ronald Joe Hoesman and Deloris Jean Hoesman. She was a homemaker and loved her family dearly.

She is survived by her daughter, Angela "Angie" Devries (Tyson); son, Jon (Denise) Novak; sister, Rhonda Lacy (Robert); 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 5 nieces and 5 nephews.

Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.



